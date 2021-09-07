Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana govt school head rebuked: Action sought against two education dept staffers
Ludhiana govt school head rebuked: Action sought against two education dept staffers

Staff at Government Primary School, Purana Bazaar, Sahnewal, file police complaint against deputy district education officer (elementary) and a clerk for misbehaving with their school head that caused her a paralysis attack
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON SEP 07, 2021 12:22 AM IST
A copy of complaint has also been marked to chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh, Punjab and Haryana high court chief justice, and the education department. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The staff at Government Primary School, Purana Bazaar, Sahnewal, have filed a police complaint against two employees of the District Education Office for misbehaving with the school head, humiliating her and threatening her.

In their complaint to commissioner of police Naunihal Singh, they alleged that due to the mistreatment by deputy district education officer (elementary) Kuldeep Singh and clerk Harminder Singh Romi, the school head, Sapandeep Kaur, suffered a paralysis attack.

The complainants stated that a vaccination camp was organised at the school on August 31 without prior information, yet they cooperated with the health department team.

On September 1, a health team again arrived, but left after finding all classrooms occupied. Minutes later, deputy DEO Kuldeep Singh and clerk Harminder Singh Romi reached the school, and rebuked the school head teacher for not accommodating the health team for organising a vaccination camp.

“We told them that no information was received for the camp. Moreover, the school is already facing a space crunch and is accommodating 610 students in five rooms, with two classrooms still under construction,” said the staffers.

“Still, following the order of the deputy DEO, we emptied one classroom and made the students sit on the floor. But the official insulted the head teacher, and a political leader who was accompanying him threatened her of a transfer,” he added.

After sometime, the head teacher suffered a paralysis attack and was rushed to a hospital.

A copy of complaint has also been marked to chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh, Punjab and Haryana high court chief justice, and the education department.

