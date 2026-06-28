Ludhiana: Govt schools asked to spruce up campuses

The district education department on Friday has directed all schools to complete a thorough cleanliness and safety drive to ensure that students return to a hygienic and safe environment as government schools set to reopen after the summer vacation on July 1.

Apart from kitchen hygiene, schools have been asked to inspect fire extinguishers installed on the premises. (HT File)

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The department has instructed schools to clean and sanitise kitchen-cum-stores, utensils and food ingredients used for preparing the mid-day meal before classes resume. The work is to be carried out by the cook-cum-helper available in each school and monitored by the school’s mid-day meal in-charge.

According to the directions, all utensils used for cooking and serving meals must be thoroughly cleaned at least one day before the reopening of schools. Schools have also been asked to inspect the food grains and other ingredients to ensure they are fit for consumption so that students do not face any inconvenience once the mid-day meal scheme resumes.

The department has further directed schools to ensure that wheat grains are properly dried in sunlight before being sent for grinding. The water tanks used in schools must also be cleaned to ensure safe drinking and cooking water.

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{{^usCountry}} Apart from kitchen hygiene, schools have been asked to inspect fire extinguishers installed on the premises and ensure they are functional. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Apart from kitchen hygiene, schools have been asked to inspect fire extinguishers installed on the premises and ensure they are functional. {{/usCountry}}

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The letter also instructs schools to inspect LPG gas cylinders and related connections before they are used again after the summer break. In addition, schools have been asked to get the drinking water tested after reopening and submit the test report to the concerned education office.

Dharamjeet Singh Dhillon, district president of the Lecturer Cadre union, said such inspections are a routine exercise before schools reopen every year. “We have to inspect several aspects, including kitchen hygiene, food ingredients, water supply and safety equipment, to ensure that students do not face any inconvenience after returning to school,” he said.

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