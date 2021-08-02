Ludhiana govt schools reopen to poor attendance

Suspended over five months ago in view of the rising Covid-19 cases, physical lessons for pre-primary to Class 9 resumed at government and govt-aided schools in Ludhiana on Monday.

However, even as it was the beginning of the new academic session, the attendance remained poor.

In absence of vaccination, most parents, especially those of pre-primary students, were hesitant in letting their wards attend school. Other classes also reported lukewarm response.

Classes 10 to 12 had already resumed on July 26. For students still not willing to attend school over Covid concerns, online classes will continue.

At Government Primary School (GPS), Gobind Nagar, only 80 of the 500 enrolled students reported on Day 1. Students were accommodated while maintaining social distancing norms.

Having a strength of 1,000 students, GPS, Chanan Devi, saw 100 students turning up, while at GPS, Model Gram, only two of the 114 students were present.

Kanwaljit Kaur, the officiating in-charge of GPS, Gobind Nagar, said, “We contacted all parents, but several are away from Ludhiana in their hometowns. We are hopeful that the attendance will improve in the coming days.”

GPS, Haibowal Kalan, welcomed the tiny tots with students of senior classes playing the band. School head Shivani Sood said, “We prepared bouquets for the students and also readied refreshments. The premises were sanitised for the children’s safety.” Here, as many as 529 of the 1,481 students showed up.

Private schools also open their doors

Some private schools also reopened for in-person classes on Monday. Nankana Sahib Public School on Gill Road reported 70% attendance in Classes 1 to 9.

All branches of Green Land schools and DAV Public School, Pakhowal Road, reopened for Classes 10 to 12. DCM Presidency School resumed classes for students of Classes 6 to 9, with Classes 10 to 12 already underway.