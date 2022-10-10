Ludhiana | GSSS Gill girls record victory in 13th Junior Baseball Championship

Government Senior Secondary School, Gill, and Guru Nanak Model Senior Secondary School, Dholewal, recorded victories in the final girls’ and boys’ summit clash, respectively, of the two-day-long 13th Junior Baseball championship held at Government Girls Senior Secondary School on October 7 and 8.

While GSSS Gill girls beat Nightingale Senior Secondary School team, Dholewal boys defeated Government Senior Secondary School, Kasabad.

Over 350 players, representing over 22 schools and clubs in the district, including Guru Nanak Baseball club, BCM School Focal Point, BCM School Pakhowal, and Nightingale baseball participated in the tournament.

President of Ludhiana District Baseball Association Harbir Singh Gill said, “Based on their performance in the tournament, we will select players to represent the district in the upcoming state-level championship.” He said the Sub-junior National Baseball championship would commence from November 4 in Samrala, Ludhiana.