Ludhiana: Guests steal gold, cash from woman constable’s house

Two friends of a woman police constable allegedly stole cash and gold from her house after she invited them over for lunch.

The constable said tried to contact the accused on her own, but to no avail following which she filed a police complaint. (HT File)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The complainant, Meenaskshi Devi, a constable working at Ludhiana police lines in PCR branch, said that she had invited two of her friends, Rimpy and Preet, for lunch on October 1.

She said that as she was cooking, the two women sat in her bedroom, watching television. The women stayed at her place till night and left around 10pm.

The next morning when the complainant checked her almirah, she found four gold rings, a gold bracelet, a gold nose pin, a pair of gold earrings, a pair of silver anklets, a silver bracelet and cash to the tune of ₹30,000 missing.

The victim said that she suspected the duo to be behind the theft as no one else had come to her house that day. Moreover, the two women’s phones had remained switched off.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The constable said tried to contact them on her own, but to no avail following which she filed a police complaint.

Assistant sub-inspector Dharminder Singh, who is investigating the case, said a case under Section 380 (theft) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the women. Police have launched a hunt for the women.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON