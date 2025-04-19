Ludhiana: BSP opposes GLADA notice to gurdwara

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) has opposed issuance of a notice by the Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority (GLADA) to Gurdwara Sri Guru Ravidas Ji, located at Chandigarh Road in Jamalpur. The party said the GLADA reportedly referred to the land where gurdwara exists as a “commercial property (shop)” in its official documents. Estate officer Aman Gupta says the sub-divisional officer concerned has been asked to send a detailed note on this issue. (HT Photo for representation)

BSP leaders met the gurdwara management committee on Thursday and expressed concern over what they called a “deliberate conspiracy” by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government to demolish the religious site. BSP’s Punjab general secretary and Ludhiana zone incharge Parveen Banga alleged that similar attempts were made during the Congress government in 2019 but were “successfully thwarted by a strong ground-level protest led by the BSP”.

Banga said, “The AAP government is repeating the same mistake. We will resist it with the same intensity. Labeling a gurdwara established in 1964 as a commercial property is not only illegal but has deeply hurt the sentiments of the Dalit community.”

BSP leaders claimed that gurdwara president Manjeet Singh, a retired bank manager, had informed BSP state president Avtar Singh Karimpuri about the matter. Following this, party representatives held a meeting with the gurdwara committee and assured them of full support, he said.

Banga questioned the silence of cabinet minister Harpal Singh Cheema, reminding him that he had once spoken out on this issue during the Congress rule. “Now that he is in power, he must act to resolve the matter and protect the sanctity of the gurdwara,” he said.

The BSP also demanded criminal action against GLADA officials who issued the notice describing the gurdwara as a shop. “We demand the state government to immediately initiate steps to transfer ownership rights of the land to the gurdwara and withdraw all such notices,” Banga added.

When contacted, estate officer Aman Gupta said, “The matter also came to my notice. I have asked the concerned sub-divisional officer (SDO) to send a detailed note on this issue as he had sent the notice recently.”