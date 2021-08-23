Ludhiana gym owner booked for raping woman, uploading pictures

A gym owner was booked for raping a married woman after giving her sedative pills and injections in the gym and clicking lewd pictures of her, the police said on Sunday.

The accused, identified as Dharminder Kumar, alias Sunny Khubban, of Mohalla Hargobind Nagar, raped the victim for almost six years, blackmailing her with the pictures. The accused had even demanded ₹5 lakh from the victim, and when she had refused to pay, he had sent the lewd pictures to her son and also uploaded them on social networking sites.

The 40-year-old woman stated that she had joined the gym on Jassian road in 2015 along with the other women of the colony. She added that the accused had started calling her to his other gym in Hargobind Nagar claiming that he had modern machines there.

The woman said in her statement that the accused had administered an injection and also given her some tablets to swallow. After she lost consciousness, he raped her in the gym and also recorded videos and clicked pictures of her. From then on, the accused had been raping her, extorting money and leaking her pictures on social media.

Inspector Satwant Singh, who is investigating the case, said that a case under Sections 376 (rape), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and section 67A of the Information and Technology Act was registered. A hunt is on for the arrest of the accused, the cop said.