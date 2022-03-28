Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana: Harassed by husband for dowry woman jumps in Sidhwan Canal, dies
chandigarh news

Ludhiana: Harassed by husband for dowry woman jumps in Sidhwan Canal, dies

Brother of the woman alleged that the husband of his sister has forced her to end her life. Ludhiana’s Sarabha Nagar police recorded his statement to lodge an FIR.
ASI Balvir Singh, who is investigating the case, said that Ludhiana police have recorded the statement of the kin of the victim to lodge an FIR. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Published on Mar 28, 2022 01:51 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Allegedly harassed by her husband, a 40 year old woman ended her life by jumping in the Sidhwan Canal. Lifeless body of the woman fished out from Doraha near Gurthali bridge on Sunday. The woman had left the house on Saturday following a spat with her husband.

Brother of the woman alleged that the husband of his sister has forced her to end her life. The Sarabha Nagar police recorded his statement to lodge an FIR.

The complainant stated that his sister had married the accused on December 11, 2000, who lives in Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar. He alleged that soon after the marriage the accused had started harassing her for dowry and often beat her.

On Saturday, after the accused thrashed his sister, she left the house after leaving a suicide note. On Sunday her body was fished out near Gurthali Bridge in Doraha.

ASI Balvir Singh, who is investigating the case, said that the police have recorded the statement of the kin of the victim to lodge an FIR.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP