Ludhiana: ‘Harassed’ by wife, mother-in-law, man ends life

A 39-year-old man ended his life by hanging himself from the ceiling fan hook after allegedly being harassed by his wife and mother-in-law in Phullanwal on Saturday.

Police have registered an FIR against his wife and his mother-in-law based on the complaint of the victim’s brother. The complainant stated that his brother got married around two years ago. “She along with her mother harassed my brother due to which he ended his life,” he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He said that his brother died by suicide at 2 pm on Saturday by hanging himself from the hook of a ceiling fan in his room.

The victim worked at a manufacturing unit.

According to police, the couple had a one-year-old daughter. Both accused would not allow the victim to talk to his daughter which also added to the emotional and psychological pressure on him.

Sub-inspector Rajinderpal Singh said an FIR under Section 306 (abetment to suicide) of the IPC has been registered against them at the Sadar police station.