Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana: ‘Harassed’ by wife, mother-in-law, man ends life

Ludhiana: ‘Harassed’ by wife, mother-in-law, man ends life

chandigarh news
Published on Dec 26, 2022 11:26 PM IST

The man ended his life by hanging himself from the ceiling fan hook after allegedly being harassed by his wife and mother-in-law in Phullanwal, Ludhiana

The victim’s brother said his brother ended his life at 2 pm on Saturday by hanging himself from the hook of a ceiling fan in his room in Phullanwal, Ludhiana. (HT FILE PHOTO)
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

A 39-year-old man ended his life by hanging himself from the ceiling fan hook after allegedly being harassed by his wife and mother-in-law in Phullanwal on Saturday.

Police have registered an FIR against his wife and his mother-in-law based on the complaint of the victim’s brother. The complainant stated that his brother got married around two years ago. “She along with her mother harassed my brother due to which he ended his life,” he added.

He said that his brother died by suicide at 2 pm on Saturday by hanging himself from the hook of a ceiling fan in his room.

The victim worked at a manufacturing unit.

According to police, the couple had a one-year-old daughter. Both accused would not allow the victim to talk to his daughter which also added to the emotional and psychological pressure on him.

Sub-inspector Rajinderpal Singh said an FIR under Section 306 (abetment to suicide) of the IPC has been registered against them at the Sadar police station.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP