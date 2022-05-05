Ludhiana | Harjit Singh Gill is PSPCL chief engineer

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Harjit Singh Gill was appointed chief engineer (distribution) for Ludhiana central zone of Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) on Wednesday
Published on May 05, 2022 02:28 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Harjit Singh Gill was appointed chief engineer (distribution) for Ludhiana central zone of Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) on Wednesday.

Gill took charge of the central zone after the superannuation of his predecessor Jasvir Singh on April 30.

An alumnus of Guru Nanak Engineering College, Gill joined PSPCL as an assistant engineer in 1989, and has served in the operation, enforcement, billing, technical, audit and commercial wings of the PSPCL in multiple capacities over the last 32 years. He was previously posted as chief engineer (commercial) in Patiala.

Taking over as the central zone chief engineer, Gill said he will keep a close eye on the functioning of the departments. “My priority will be to ensure proper power supply to the industrial sector, and to find remedies to the issues being faced by them,” he said.

