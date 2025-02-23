Menu Explore
Ludhiana: Harleen, Vani shine at GCG’s annual sports meet  

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Feb 23, 2025 07:58 AM IST

The chief guest, Deepak Chopra, principal of Government College (East), Ludhiana, encouraged the students to embrace sportsmanship highlighting the importance of discipline, hard work and perseverance in life.

The 82nd annual athletic meet of Government College for Girls (GCG), Ludhiana, concluded on Saturday with Harleen Kaur being adjudged the best athlete while Vani Puri being honoured as the best player of the meet.

Students celebrate after receiving the best parade trophy at the Government College for Girls in Ludhiana on Saturday. (Manish/HT)
Students celebrate after receiving the best parade trophy at the Government College for Girls in Ludhiana on Saturday. (Manish/HT)

The chief guest, Deepak Chopra, principal of Government College (East), Ludhiana, encouraged the students to embrace sportsmanship highlighting the importance of discipline, hard work and perseverance in life. GCG principal Suman Lata expressed her gratitude to the guests and praised the students for their dedication towards sports.

Sharanjit Kaur Parmar, principal of Government College, Raikot, was the guest of honour. Nivedita Sharma, head of the physical education department, highlighted the achievements of GCG’s athletes at the international, national, state, regional, inter-college and inter-university levels.

Principal Parminder Gill and Gurpreet Kaur, sports coaches Gursharan Singh, Balbir Singh, Surjeet Kaur, Jaspal Singh and Anita Malhotra, along with members of the Parent-Teacher Association (PTA) were present at the event.

In the 3,000m race, Raveena (BA I) clinched the gold, followed by Rajina (BA III) and Priyanka (BA I). The 800m race saw Kirandeep Bawa (BA II) take the top spot, with Priyanka (BA II) and Shreya (BA I) finishing second and third. Shreya (BA II) secured first place in the 100m race, followed by Khushi (BA III) and Vishali (BCA III).

In the musical chairs for guests, Deepak Chopra stood first, with Suman Lata and Sharanjit Kaur Parmar securing second and third places. The male staff race was won by Swaran Singh, followed by Harjot Singh and Gurmeet Singh. Rashmi Rani stood first in female staff race, followed by Mandeep Kaur and Rosy Nagpal finishing at second and third. Parth took gold in the children’s race, with Krishnoor and Sargun finishing second and third.

The lab staff race was dominated by Vicky, followed by Jasveer and Manmohan. Mandeep Kaur came first in the old school race, with Sarita finishing second and Harleen Kaur and Vidya tying for third.

