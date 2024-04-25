Ludhiana health dept marks World Malaria Day, organises awareness rallies

The health department organised an awareness rallies and seminars to mark the World Malaria Day and raise awareness about the disease across the district. Health department staff during an awareness rally on the occasion of World Malaria Day in Ludhiana on Thursday. (HT Photo)

The malaria awareness rally was led assistant civil surgeon Dr Vivek Katariya. He hoisted the flag at the civil surgeon’s office. District epidemiologist Sheetla Narang said along with rallies, mic announcements are also being made to provide information to the people about prevention of malaria. Narang added that banners, pamphlets, and posters are being distributed at various schools and other locations across the district.

At Government High School Kundanpuri, the students were given information about preventing malaria through posters and quiz. Prizes were awarded to the top three students during the event.

The attendees of the event included district mass media officer Parminder Singh, assistant malaria officer Manpreet Singh, and Amrik Singh from the malaria tech branch.