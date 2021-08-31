Ludhiana health dept to conduct random Covid tests at public places from September

The Ludhiana health department is going to start conducting random Covid tests at public places like bus stands, hospitals and OPDs. The teams will also collect samples from factories, drug rehabilitation centres, gyms and restaurants. Earlier, random sampling had been conducted at government schools in the district.

Civil surgeon Dr Kiran Ahluwalia said that random testing is being conducted as per instructions issued by the state health department. She said that although the number of cases have dipped, the pandemic is not over yet. She appealed to the public to cooperate with the health department staffers while taking samples.

Dr Ahluwalia said she has instructed the department to conduct maximum tests, so that those affected can be isolated and necessary medical assistance can be provided to them.

Dr Ramesh Kumar, district epidemiologist, said that in addition to this, it is also important for fruit and vegetable sellers, salon employees and people in similar professions with high public interaction to get tested on priority.

He added that if precautions are followed, the third Covid wave can be avoided.

After conducting random sampling of students in schools,