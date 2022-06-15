Ludhiana: High drama as man protests outside police chief’s office

High drama was witnessed outside the office of police commissioner Kaustubh Sharma after a 55- year- old man took off his shirt and raised slogans to protest against the alleged inaction by the police to find his son, who has been missing since June 13.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The man, identified as Mahinder Singh Romana, a resident of Barota Road, Azad Nagar. said that instead of trying to find his son Sunny Romana (26), who works in a recovery agency, police have been passing the buck and making him run from pillar to post for the past two days.

Mahinder said that his son was carrying around in ₹1 lakh cash to recover a motorcycle and he suspects that his son has been kidnapped .

He said that he first visited Daba police station to report the matter, but the cops were rude to him and asked him to visit Shimlapuri police station, but his grievance was not addressed.

Mahinder said that when he went to meet the police commissioner at his office today, the staff asked him to sit outside. Following this, he started protesting outside the office.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Police commissioner Kaustubh Sharma learnt about the incident and rushed to the spot. The commissioner said he called the victim to his office and assured him that a search operation has been initiated to locate his missing son. Mahinder said that the commissioner has assured him that action will be taken against the cop who had misbehaved with him.