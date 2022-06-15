Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana: High drama as man protests outside police chief’s office
chandigarh news

Ludhiana: High drama as man protests outside police chief’s office

High drama was witnessed outside the office of Ludhiana police commissioner Kaustubh Sharma after a 55- year- old man took off his shirt and raised slogans to protest against the alleged inaction by the police to find his son, who has been missing since June 13
The 55-year-old man protesting outside the police commissioner’s office in Ludhiana on Wednesday. (Harvinder Singh/HT)
Published on Jun 15, 2022 11:55 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

High drama was witnessed outside the office of police commissioner Kaustubh Sharma after a 55- year- old man took off his shirt and raised slogans to protest against the alleged inaction by the police to find his son, who has been missing since June 13.

The man, identified as Mahinder Singh Romana, a resident of Barota Road, Azad Nagar. said that instead of trying to find his son Sunny Romana (26), who works in a recovery agency, police have been passing the buck and making him run from pillar to post for the past two days.

Mahinder said that his son was carrying around in 1 lakh cash to recover a motorcycle and he suspects that his son has been kidnapped .

He said that he first visited Daba police station to report the matter, but the cops were rude to him and asked him to visit Shimlapuri police station, but his grievance was not addressed.

Mahinder said that when he went to meet the police commissioner at his office today, the staff asked him to sit outside. Following this, he started protesting outside the office.

RELATED STORIES

Police commissioner Kaustubh Sharma learnt about the incident and rushed to the spot. The commissioner said he called the victim to his office and assured him that a search operation has been initiated to locate his missing son. Mahinder said that the commissioner has assured him that action will be taken against the cop who had misbehaved with him.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP