Ludhiana | Hike price of platform tickets: GRP tells railway authorities

After a recent explosion at the Punjab Police’s intelligence wing in Mohali sent shock waves across the state, the Government Railway Police (GRP) took stock of security arrangements at the railway station and asked authorities check overcrowding at platforms.

The GRP has recommended increasing the price of platform tickets from ₹10 to ₹50 to discourage loitering at the station, and to change the designated platform for weekly trains, which ferry migrant workers to Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. At present, the weekly trains stop at Platform 1, which is closest to the gate of the railway station.

GRP deputy superintendent of police Balram Rana said, “It is customary for at least two or three people to accompany passengers to the railway station, which causes overcrowding. This causes nuisance at the platforms and also jeopardises security. If the price of platform tickets is increased fewer people will accompany passengers.”

Another senior GRP officer, who did not wish to be named, said, “Thieves often target weekly trains that take migrant workers in the industrial hub to their home towns in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. However, as Platform 1 is close to the gate, thieves and snatchers are able to escape with relative ease. These trains should arrive at the platform farthest from entry and exit points. The heavy rush at the entry and exit points allows them to merge with the crowd.”

GRP trains guns at RPF

GRP officials slammed the Railway Protection Force for not making regular announcements at train stations asking passengers to not accept eatables from strangers. “We have repeatedly requested the RPF to make regular announcements to warn passengers against criminals, but to no avail.”

Meanwhile, the RPF staff dismissed the allegations as baseless, saying even sub-inspectors and assistant sub-inspectors were making announcements at the station.

Spotted

On Wednesday, several people, who had accompanied passengers, were seen converging at the doors and windows of the Amrapali Express till the train left the station. One of the passengers, who was carrying a mist fan with him, was pushed out of the overcrowded train, causing the passengers in line behind him to lose their balance.

