Ludhiana: Hindu outfit leader, aides booked for assaulting property dealer

The Sadar police have booked a city-based Hindu outfit leader and his associates for allegedly assaulting a property dealer and snatching his licenced firearm and gold bracelet at a resort on Pakhowal Road. Investigating officer Harcharan Singh said a case has been registered under relevant BNS sections. (HT Photo)

An FIR has been registered against Rohit Sahni, along with aides Rana Ahuja, Ashish Narang, and seven to eight unidentified persons, under various provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including charges of causing hurt, wrongful restraint, rioting, and criminal intimidation. The case was filed on the complaint of Pankaj Verma, a resident of Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar.

According to Verma, a property advisor, the incident occurred late Tuesday night when he was attending a wedding with his family. He alleged that Sahni confronted him near the banquet hall entrance and asked if he knew him. When he replied in the negative, Sahni introduced himself and challenged him to step outside.

Verma said he initially ignored the confrontation. However, around 1.30 am, when he went to the parking area, the accused and his associates approached him again. Sahni allegedly threatened him over a 500-square-yard property on Pakhowal Road, warning him against showing interest in it.

When Verma denied any knowledge, an argument ensued, following which he was allegedly assaulted. “I fell to the ground, but they continued to beat me,” he said, adding that his licensed pistol and gold bracelet were also snatched.

Investigating officer Harcharan Singh said a case has been registered under relevant BNS sections. Police have sought CCTV footage from the resort’s parking area to identify the accused and verify the sequence of events.