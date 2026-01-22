Ludhiana: History-sheeter gunned down in Jamalpur park

A 20-year-old criminal, wanted by police in an attempt-to-murder case since October last year, was shot dead by an acquaintance after a heated argument at a public park in Jamalpur on Wednesday afternoon. Police at the murder spot in Jamalpur on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

The deceased has been identified as Pardeep Kumar, alias Billa, a resident of Ram Nagar, Jamalpur, who had at least seven FIRs registered against him and was wanted by police.

According to preliminary information, Billa reached the park around 3.30 pm along with a few acquaintances. During their conversation, a heated exchange broke out between them.

In the heat of the argument, one of the youths pulled out a firearm and fired a single shot at close range. The bullet pierced through Billa’s head, killing him on the spot, police said.

The assailants fled immediately after the shooting, triggering panic among people present in the park. Locals alerted the police, following which senior officers and police teams reached the spot.

Police have recovered an illegal pistol from Billa’s waistband, indicating that he was armed at the time of the incident.

Assistant commissioner of police (Industrial Area-A) Inderjit Singh Boparai said Billa was a habitual offender with a long criminal history.

“He was wanted in an attempt-to-murder case and had several FIRs registered against him. The initial investigation suggests a dispute with people from his own locality, which escalated into the shooting killing him,” he said.

Police teams later reached Billa’s house in Ram Nagar, but his family members were not found at home.

Officials said a case would be registered after recording statements of the victim’s relatives, while efforts were on to identify and arrest the shooters.

The killing has come at a time when the police are running Operation Parhar against criminals. Just a day earlier, the police had claimed to have arrested 118 people and recovered 13 illegal weapons.

Billa was wanted in connection with a firing incident on October 21, 2025, when he and his associate Vikas allegedly shot at a 22-year-old labourer, Asgar, leaving him injured.

The incident had reportedly stemmed from a personal dispute involving another youth, Om, the police said.