Ludhiana: Home guard jawan found supplying drugs, mobile phones to jail inmates, held

A home guard jawan deputed at Ludhiana’s Borstal Jail has been arrested for allegedly supplying drugs and mobile phones to inmates. The accused, identified as Kulwinder Singh of Kailash Nagar of Basti Jodhewal, allegedly accepted money from the inmates’ kin through UPI to smuggle in banned items. (Getty Images)

The accused, identified as Kulwinder Singh of Kailash Nagar of Basti Jodhewal, allegedly accepted money from the inmates’ kin through UPI to smuggle in banned items.

The FIR was registered on the statement of Harjit Singh, head warder of Borstal Jail.

The head warder said that he found Kulwinder Singh’s activities suspicious and kept a close watch on him. After finding that the home guard was supplying banned items to the inmates, a trap was laid and he was caught red-handed.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Sukhwinder Singh, the investigating officer, said the accused had been receiving money from the kin of inmates.

An FIR under Sections 52 A of Prison Act, Sections 7, 13 (2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against the accused.

Police are also trying to trace the inmates who had smuggled contraband from the accused.

Porous jails

June 4: A Punjab Home Guard jawan deputed at Ludhiana Central Jail nabbed for smuggling tobacco into the prison. The accused had accepted a bribe of ₹10,000 from inmates for the job. Jail staff recovered 32 sachets of tobacco from the inmates and booked four inmates apart from the homeguard.

January 23: Two assistant jail superintendents and 10 other accused, including jail inmates and their kin, were booked after it was found that the kin used to handover mobile phones and contraband to the two jail officials, who further supplied it to inmates in exchange of money. In this case too, the accused the bribe was received through UPI.