News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana: Hospital employee loses money, laptop to miscreants

Ludhiana: Hospital employee loses money, laptop to miscreants

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Oct 20, 2023 05:32 AM IST

A hospital employee was robbed of his laptop, phone, and money by a gang of six miscreants near Sherpur Hospital in Ludhiana. Police have lodged an FIR and initiated an investigation. The victim was assaulted before the robbers fled the scene. CCTV footage is being analyzed to identify the culprits.

A gang of at least six miscreants allegedly robbed a hospital employee of his laptop, mobile phone and money near Sherpur Hospital here minutes after he reached Ludhiana from Delhi.

Hospital employee loses money, laptop to miscreants in Ludhiana. (HT PHOTO)
Hospital employee loses money, laptop to miscreants in Ludhiana. (HT PHOTO)

The Moti Nagar Police have lodged an FIR against unidentified accused and initiated investigation.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

The victim, Vikas Kumar, 30, who is an employee at Mohandai Oswal Hospital, said that he went to Delhi to see his family and on Wednesday morning, he reached Ludhiana by train. When he reached near Sherpur Flyover, at least six miscreants, who were already lurking there, intercepted his way.

The accused assaulted him and robbed him of his laptop, mobile phone, wallet containing 6,000, debit card, driving licence, PAN card besides Aadhar card. The accused fled from the spot after threatening him.

After the miscreants left the spot, he informed the police with the help of a commuter.

ASI Surjit Singh, who is investigating the case, said that an FIR under sections 379B and 120-B of the IPC has been lodged against the accused at Moti Nagar police station. The police are scanning the CCTVs installed in the area to identify the miscreants.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, October 20, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out