Ludhiana: Hospital employee loses money, laptop to miscreants

A gang of at least six miscreants allegedly robbed a hospital employee of his laptop, mobile phone and money near Sherpur Hospital here minutes after he reached Ludhiana from Delhi. Hospital employee loses money, laptop to miscreants in Ludhiana. (HT PHOTO)

The Moti Nagar Police have lodged an FIR against unidentified accused and initiated investigation.

The victim, Vikas Kumar, 30, who is an employee at Mohandai Oswal Hospital, said that he went to Delhi to see his family and on Wednesday morning, he reached Ludhiana by train. When he reached near Sherpur Flyover, at least six miscreants, who were already lurking there, intercepted his way.

The accused assaulted him and robbed him of his laptop, mobile phone, wallet containing ₹6,000, debit card, driving licence, PAN card besides Aadhar card. The accused fled from the spot after threatening him.

After the miscreants left the spot, he informed the police with the help of a commuter.

ASI Surjit Singh, who is investigating the case, said that an FIR under sections 379B and 120-B of the IPC has been lodged against the accused at Moti Nagar police station. The police are scanning the CCTVs installed in the area to identify the miscreants.

