Ludhiana | Hospital staffer dies of drug overdose, three held
chandigarh news

Ludhiana | Hospital staffer dies of drug overdose, three held

Three persons have been booked on charges of culpable homicide on the complaint of the victim’s father
The victim had been missing since April 2. He was found lying unconscious on the periphery of the village, and was rushed to the hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival. (Representative Image/HT File)
Published on Apr 04, 2022 02:50 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Ludhiana A 24-year-old hospital staffer died of a drug overdose in Gharkhana village of Samrala on Sunday.

The victim, Sanpreet Singh alias Sunny of Gharkhana village, had been missing since April 2. He was found lying unconscious on the periphery of the village, and was rushed to the hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Three persons – Jagjit Singh alias Jaggi, Narinder Singh alias Ninder and Jagjit Singh alias Ravi – have been booked on charges of culpable homicide on the complaint of the victim’s father, Janak Singh.

The complainant said his son had not being going to work since he had been injured in an accident.

“On Saturday, he left the house but did not return home. We searched for him, but to no avail. The next day, a few villagers spotted him with the accused men. After some time, Sanpreet was found lying unconscious near a tomb on the periphery of the village,” he said, alleging that the accused had been involved in drug peddling for a long time.

“The accused held a grudge against me as I used to stop them from peddling narcotics. They deliberately killed my son by administering him a drug overdose,” he said.

Inspector Hakam Singh, Samrala station house officer, said a case had been registered under Sections 304 ( culpable homicide) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been lodged against the accused, who have been arrested.

