Ludhiana: Husband among nine booked for ‘assaulting’ woman, infant: Police

Nine people, including a man, his mother, and their two relatives, have been booked on charges of assaulting a woman and her seven-month-old infant on Tibba Road on Tuesday, police said. The car being vandalised on Tibba Road on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

According to police, the accused intercepted the car, vandalised it with sharp-edged weapons and tried to snatch the child. The attack, reportedly triggered by a matrimonial dispute, was captured by bystanders and is purportedly making rounds on social media.

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP, East) Sumit Sood said, “The accused booked so far are Manu of Royal Colony, his mother Mamta and relatives Priya and Mani. Five others remain unidentified and a manhunt is underway for their arrest.”

The FIR was lodged following the statement of Alisha, 21, a resident of Patiala, who married Manu two years ago. She alleged that her mother-in-law routinely ill-treated her and that tensions escalated after she sought help from her parents, prompting Manu’s aunt to intervene.

Alisha said that on Monday, as they were leaving for Patiala, Manu and his aides intercepted the car, vandalised it, assaulted her and attempted to seize her infant. Locals gathered at the scene, forcing the assailants to flee.

ACP Sood added that an FIR has been registered under sections 126(2) (wrongful restraint), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 324(4) (mischief causing property damage), 304 (snatching), 191(3) (rioting with deadly weapons), and 190 (unlawful assembly) of the BNS. Police are investigating and tracking the remaining accused.