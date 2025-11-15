Ludhiana: Husband, mom-in-law booked for pushing woman from roof

A 22-year-old newlywed woman sustained serious injuries after she was allegedly beaten and pushed from the rooftop of her home by her husband and mother-in-law in Sahnewal. An FIR has been registered under Sections 115(2), 118(2), 351(2), 351(3), and 3(5) of the BNS against the accused mother-in-law and the man. (HT Photo for representation)

The woman has suffered a spinal fracture and is currently undergoing treatment at Government Hospital, Sector 32, Chandigarh. The victim recorded a video from her hospital bed accusing her in-laws of repeated harassment, assault, and an attempted murder.

In a video, the woman said, “Today I am lying here disabled. I don’t know when I might die. I want justice.” The accused have been identified as her husband, Sumit Yadav, and mother-in-law, Savita Yadav, residents of New Satguru Nagar.

According to the complaint lodged by the victim’s uncle, Guddu Kumar of Mundian Kalan, the woman had a love marriage with Sumit Yadav in September this year. Kumar alleged that shortly after the wedding, the in-laws began torturing her and repeatedly demanded dowry.

“On November 6, the husband allegedly assaulted the victim and pushed her off the rooftop, causing severe neck and spinal injuries. She was initially admitted to civil hospital and later referred to Chandigarh due to the critical nature of her injuries,” he added.

Sumit Yadav, however, has denied the allegations, claiming that the woman had left his house just 15 days after the wedding. He said she returned on November 6, picked a quarrel, and jumped off the roof in anger.

According to him, he immediately took her to the hospital, but her father later removed her from treatment after an argument.Police officials confirmed that an investigation has been launched.

ASI Surjit Singh, investigating the case, said an FIR has been registered under Sections 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 118(2) (causing grievous hurt using dangerous means), 351(2) and 351(3) (criminal intimidation), and 3(5) (common intention) of BNS against the accused mother-in-law and the man.

Both versions of the incident are being examined, and appropriate action will be taken once the facts are verified.