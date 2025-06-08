Ludhiana: If I can influence VB, Mann should resign, says Ashu

Continuing with his attack on the ruling Aam Aadmi Party, Punjab Congress working president Bharat Bhushan Ashu on Saturday said that if his writ really runs in the Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB), “chief minister Bhagwant Mann does not deserve to hold his position even for a day as this means he has lost the confidence of and control over his government and departments”. Congress candidate Bharat Bhushan Ashu (HT Photo)

Asked about his reaction over AAP leaders repeatedly claiming that he had himself got the summons issued from the Ludhiana VB SSP to gain sympathy, Ashu retorted, “If that is really true, then don’t you think Bhagwant Mann, who is the chief minister and heads the home and vigilance departments, deserves to resign as he has no control over his own departments?”

“The AAP is completely frustrated and panic stricken as it has started feeling the ground slipping out from beneath their feet. Right now, the AAP candidate is at the third place and you never know his fortunes may dip further to the fourth place,” he said while claiming that the AAP candidate had confided it to his close aides that he had taken an unnecessary plunge into electoral politics.

To a question that CM Mann had justified the appointment of outsiders at various positions in the Punjab government by saying that talented people from one place can be posted at other places, Ashu asked, “Tell us whether there has ever been any appointment of any Punjabi from Punjab in Delhi during over a decade of AAP rule there.”

“Their only aim and purpose today is to loot and rob as much as they can, knowing well that their time is up and over,” he observed, while adding, “but let it be clear to them that they will be held to account for each and every penny they looted and robbed from Punjab”.

“You implicated people like me in false cases. Just remember the cycle of justice does take full turn and everybody will be held accountable,” he told the AAP government.

Asked to comment about the AAP and the BJP candidates, Ashu said, “It is for the people of Ludhiana to decide and judge and I leave it to their judgement by presenting my case in front of them. In a democracy, everyone has the right to put up and present his case in the people’s court and let the people decide.”