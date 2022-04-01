Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana | Illegal pistol recovered from SUV of accused who attempted land grab
chandigarh news

Ludhiana | Illegal pistol recovered from SUV of accused who attempted land grab

During questioning, the accused confessed about the hidden illegal pistol in his SUV, following which the Ludhiana police seized it
The SUV in which illegal pistol was recovered was already in the custody of the Ludhiana police. (HT FILE)
Published on Apr 01, 2022 11:30 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

The Dakha police on Friday recovered a .32 bore illegal pistol and five bullets hidden near the gear liver of the accused’s SUV, who was arrested by the police on March 31 in an attempt to grab the agricultural land and steal the crops.

The SUV was already in the custody of the police.

The accused, Harmanpreet Singh, 34, of Galib Kalan of Jagraon, was arrested by the police in case lodged against him on March 4. The accused along with two aides had tried to grab the land.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Satpal Singh, the investigating officer, said the accused was crossing the area in Mahindra Scorpio SUV when the police had arrested him.

During questioning, the accused confessed about the hidden the pistol in his vehicle, following which the police seized it.

ASI said another case under Sections 25, 54 and 59 of Arms Act has been lodged against the accused at Dakha police station. The police are questioning the accused from where he had procured the weapon.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP