Ludhiana | Illegal pistol recovered from SUV of accused who attempted land grab

The Dakha police on Friday recovered a .32 bore illegal pistol and five bullets hidden near the gear liver of the accused’s SUV, who was arrested by the police on March 31 in an attempt to grab the agricultural land and steal the crops.

The SUV was already in the custody of the police.

The accused, Harmanpreet Singh, 34, of Galib Kalan of Jagraon, was arrested by the police in case lodged against him on March 4. The accused along with two aides had tried to grab the land.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Satpal Singh, the investigating officer, said the accused was crossing the area in Mahindra Scorpio SUV when the police had arrested him.

During questioning, the accused confessed about the hidden the pistol in his vehicle, following which the police seized it.

ASI said another case under Sections 25, 54 and 59 of Arms Act has been lodged against the accused at Dakha police station. The police are questioning the accused from where he had procured the weapon.

