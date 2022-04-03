Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana| IMA strike garners mixed response
chandigarh news

Ludhiana| IMA strike garners mixed response

Despite the strike, OPDs remained open at Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH), Ludhiana; Christian Medical College and Hospital,Ludhiana ; Satguru Partap Singh (SPS) Hospital; and Fortis Hospital among other hospitals.
Members of the Ludhiana unit of the Indian Medical Association condemning violence against doctors on Saturday. (HT Photo)
Published on Apr 03, 2022 12:35 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

The strike called by the Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Saturday after Rajasthan-based doctor Archana Gautam died by suicide, garnered a lukewarm response in the city with outpatient departments (OPDs) in major hospitals remaining operational.

Despite the strike, OPDs remained open at Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH), Ludhiana; Christian Medical College and Hospital,Ludhiana ; Satguru Partap Singh (SPS) Hospital; and Fortis Hospital among other hospitals. However, several hospitals and nursing homes kept their OPDs shut. While OPDs were shut, doctors were available in other wards and areas of the hospitals.

Around 200 doctors also gathered at IMA House, BRS Nagar, to condemn the incident, and increasing instances of violence against doctors. They also sought justice for Dr Gautam, and a law to protect doctors. Deliberations were also held on strengthening the IMA to fight cases of violence against doctors.

IMA Ludhiana patron and Punjab Medical Council member Dr Manoj K Sobti said, “A large number of hospitals and nursing homes kept their OPDs closed from 8am to 6pm. While big institutions that also run colleges could not close their OPDs, a large number of hospitals and nursing homes extended support to the strike.”

RELATED STORIES

“The doctor’s suicide is also the failure of the police and political system and the IMA will increase agitations if police personnel and other politicians involved in the case are not booked,” he added.

IMA Ludhiana president Dr Bimal Kanish said, “We are looking into strengthening the IMA legally and financially to deal with cases of violence against doctors.”

Candle march today

A candle march will be held at the Sarabha Nagar main market to pay tributes to Dr Archana Gautam and express solidarity with doctors.

Dr Archana Gautam had died by suicide after she was booked for murder after one of her patients died due to a complication. Protests are being held across the country,demanding strict action against those who “provoked” the doctor to take the extreme step. The IMA has alleged that a BJP leader was among those who had been booked for abetment.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP