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Ludhiana: Impostors posing as cops abduct bizman, rob him of 2.2L

According to the complaint lodged with Division Number 7 police, Gurpreet had just stepped out of the Patwarkhana around 1.30 pm when four men surrounded him

Published on: Jul 30, 2026, 08:08:00 IST
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
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A 35-year-old businessman was allegedly abducted by four men posing as police personnel outside the Patwarkhana in Sector 32, at Chandigarh Road, forced to withdraw 2 lakh from his bank account and robbed of an additional 22,000 in cash.

Police said the accused first took the victim to his residence. (HT File)
Police said the accused first took the victim to his residence. (HT File)

The incident occurred on Tuesday afternoon when Gurpreet Singh, a resident of Guru Nanak Street on Gill Road, who runs an electronics trading business, had gone to the Patwarkhana to obtain revenue records related to a property matter.

According to the complaint lodged with Division Number 7 police, Gurpreet had just stepped out of the Patwarkhana around 1.30 pm when four men surrounded him. One of them identified himself as Sandeep Kumar and claimed to be a police official. He allegedly told the businessman that he was required for questioning in connection with a criminal case.

Before Gurpreet could react, the accused allegedly forced him into a car and drove away. During the journey, the men allegedly threatened to implicate him in a false criminal case if he failed to cooperate.

The ordeal did not end there. After leaving the bank, the men allegedly searched the victim and took away 22,000 that he was carrying. Police have registered a case against Sandeep Kumar and three unidentified accomplices. A hunt is on for their arrest. htc

 
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Home/Cities/Chandigarh News/Ludhiana: Impostors posing as cops abduct bizman, rob him of ₹2.2L
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