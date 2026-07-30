Ludhiana: Impostors posing as cops abduct bizman, rob him of 2.2L

A 35-year-old businessman was allegedly abducted by four men posing as police personnel outside the Patwarkhana in Sector 32, at Chandigarh Road, forced to withdraw ₹2 lakh from his bank account and robbed of an additional ₹22,000 in cash.

Police said the accused first took the victim to his residence. (HT File)

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The incident occurred on Tuesday afternoon when Gurpreet Singh, a resident of Guru Nanak Street on Gill Road, who runs an electronics trading business, had gone to the Patwarkhana to obtain revenue records related to a property matter.

According to the complaint lodged with Division Number 7 police, Gurpreet had just stepped out of the Patwarkhana around 1.30 pm when four men surrounded him. One of them identified himself as Sandeep Kumar and claimed to be a police official. He allegedly told the businessman that he was required for questioning in connection with a criminal case.

Before Gurpreet could react, the accused allegedly forced him into a car and drove away. During the journey, the men allegedly threatened to implicate him in a false criminal case if he failed to cooperate.

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{{^usCountry}} Police said the accused first took the victim to his residence. Finding that no family members were present at home, they allegedly obtained a cheque linked to his bank account. The accused then allegedly took him to an HDFC Bank branch in Gill. Under pressure, Gurpreet signed a self-check, following which the accused allegedly withdrew ₹2 lakh from his account. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police said the accused first took the victim to his residence. Finding that no family members were present at home, they allegedly obtained a cheque linked to his bank account. The accused then allegedly took him to an HDFC Bank branch in Gill. Under pressure, Gurpreet signed a self-check, following which the accused allegedly withdrew ₹2 lakh from his account. {{/usCountry}}

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The ordeal did not end there. After leaving the bank, the men allegedly searched the victim and took away ₹22,000 that he was carrying. Police have registered a case against Sandeep Kumar and three unidentified accomplices. A hunt is on for their arrest. htc