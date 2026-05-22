Ludhiana: Improve cow dung lifting process, MC tells contractor, dairy owners

The dairy owners and the contractor hired for lifting cow dung from the dairy complexes were directed to ensure proper lifting of cow dung during a meeting chaired by Ludhiana Municipal Corporation (MC) commissioner Neeru Katyal Gupta at the civic body’s Zone D office on Thursday. The aim of the meeting, in which members of the Haibowal Dairy Complex and officials were present, was to streamline cow dung lifting from the dairy complexes and proper functioning of effluent treatment plant (ETP) installed for treating dairy waste, officials said. The dairy owners were urged to install flow meters in their units. (HT Photo)

Further, the dairy owners were urged to install flow meters in their units so that future plans could be made by keeping in mind the requirements. MC joint commissioner Amanpreet Singh, ACP Jaspreet Singh, superintending engineer Ekjot Singh, XEN (PWSSB) Balraj Singh among other officials of Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB), Dairy Development department and police were present in the meeting.

MC commissioner Gupta stated that they are regularly monitoring the situation at the ground level and every effort is being made to proper lifting of garbage and proper functioning of ETP.

Gupta further stated that strict directions have been issued to the contractor to ensure regular lifting of cow dung from the dairy complex. Authorities have been directed to continuously monitor the situation at the ground level.

Kuldeep Singh Lahoria, head of the Haibowal Dairy Association, said, “All of our issues were addressed in the meeting. We hope that the problems will soon be resolved.”