Ludhiana industrialist, son booked for 5cr fraud, fake billing

The Sahnewal police have booked Ludhiana-based industrialists for allegedly cheating scrap traders of ₹5.65 crore and using fake invoices to claim wrongful GST benefits in a business transaction valued at over ₹21 crore.

Following the inquiry conducted by the CIA Staff, the Ludhiana police commissionerate approved registration of the case on June 23 after finding prima facie evidence of cheating, forgery, criminal breach of trust and conspiracy. (HT File)

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The accused, identified as industrialist Mahesh Gupta and his son Priyank Gupta, residents of College Road, Ludhiana, have been booked on charges of criminal breach of trust, cheating, forgery, use of forged documents and criminal conspiracy.

The FIR was registered on the complaint of brokers Madhav Bharti and Anmol Mittal, both residents of Mandi Gobindgarh.

The complainants alleged that the duo purchased scrap iron through them from eight firms between April 2024 and January 2025.

According to the complaint, the total value of the transactions exceeded ₹21 crore. However, the accused allegedly failed to clear payments amounting to ₹5,65,27,592 despite receiving the material.

During the inquiry, police examined financial records, invoices and ledger statements submitted by the complainants. Investigators alleged that the accused had generated fake invoices in excess of the actual quantity of goods supplied and used them to show inflated transactions for claiming GST benefits.

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{{^usCountry}} Police said discrepancies were found between the quantity of material supplied by the firms and the billing records allegedly prepared by the accused. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police said discrepancies were found between the quantity of material supplied by the firms and the billing records allegedly prepared by the accused. {{/usCountry}}

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Investigators suspect that the invoices were used not only to withhold payments to suppliers but also to obtain undue GST benefits. The complainants further alleged that whenever payment was sought, the accused threatened them with dire consequences, including threats to kill.

Following the inquiry conducted by the CIA Staff, the Ludhiana police commissionerate approved registration of the case on June 23 after finding prima facie evidence of cheating, forgery, criminal breach of trust and conspiracy.

Sub-inspector Dalvir Singh, SHO, Sahnewal police station, said an FIR has been registered under Sections 316(2) (criminal breach of trust), 318(4) (cheating), 336(3) (forgery), 340(2) (use of forged documents and electronic records) and 61(2) (criminal conspiracy) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against the accused following the complaint from the brokers..

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The SHO said police are investigating the alleged fake billing and GST fraud angle and are examining whether any other persons were involved in the transactions. He added that more sections could be incorporated in the case as the investigation progresses.

Police said Mahesh Gupta was earlier booked in a case after eight workers suffered burn injuries when molten iron fell on them at a factory in Ludhiana in January this year.