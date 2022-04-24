Ludhiana | Industrialist Upkar Ahuja elected CICU president unopposed

Upkar Singh Ahuja was elected as the Chamber of Industrial and Commercial Undertakings president unopposed for a term of two years.

Ahuja’s reappointment was declared by Office of the Director of Industry and Commerce, Chandigarh, joint director and presiding officer Vishav Bandu Monga after the annual general meeting held today at CICU Complex, Focal Point.

A veteran industrialist, Upkar Singh Ahuja has been engaged in manufacturing of auto-parts and agricultural equipment for more than three decades. He has held key positions in business organisations including Punjab Small Industrial Development Board and the Chamber for two terms.

Ahuja, Group Managing Director of New Swan Group is the leading and guiding force for the growth and development Industry of the State.

Speaking on the occassion, Ahuja said the body will attain a non-political image in future as desired by members, adding. “We will take the CICU to the next level so that it can serve MSMEs to great extent, with new initiatives like setting up centres for manufacturing excellence, policy advocacy with centre and state government. Raising funds for startups, improving quality, cost, delivery for micro sector units by giving services at their door steps. CICU is already in the forefront at providing maximum benefits to the industry.”

