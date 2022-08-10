Ludhiana| Industrialists seek cordial rules in meeting with Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer

Representatives of various industries in Ludhiana met Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer, cabinet minister, department of science technology and environment, sports and youth service, Government of Punjab, on Wednesday, and submitted that industry is in dismay due to some stringent guidelines by the state government and the industrial growth of Punjab has plummeted.

Upkar Singh Ahuja, president, Chamber of Industrial and Commercial Undertaking (CICU), raised the issue of setting up a separate zone for red category industries and demanded a permanent consent for green category units.

He also sought waiver of submission of approved building plans in designated industrial areas, pollution control from sources other than industries such as removal of sewage, noise, three-wheeler and old vehicles pollution.

Hayer assured government‘s full support for the industry.

The CICU thanked the minister for setting up PPCB help desk at CICU Complex.