Ludhiana: Inferno ravages three-storeyed garments factory in Sherpur

Around 200 fire tenders deployed as firefighting operation stretches beyond 18 hours; no casualties reported It took nearly around 18 hours and at least 200 fire tenders to douse the raging blaze. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

Ludhiana A three-storeyed garments factory in Sherpur area was ravaged in an inferno that continued for more than 18 hours, with around 200 fire tenders deployed before the blaze could be brought under control on Thursday.

No casualties were reported as no one was present inside the factory when the fire broke out around midnight. However, machinery, yarn and fabric stocks stored in the unit were destroyed in the incident.

The fire erupted at Shreyansh Fabrics in Kailash Nagar, Sherpur, around 12 am. Fire brigade teams rushed to the spot after receiving information about the blaze and remained engaged in firefighting operations throughout the day. Even at around 7 pm, personnel were dousing residual flames and monitoring vulnerable sections of the building.

Fire officer Atish Rai, who supervised the operation, said the department received a call regarding the fire shortly after midnight and immediately mobilised firefighting teams.

“By evening, the fire had largely been brought under control, though efforts were still underway to completely extinguish the remaining flames,” Rai said.

According to fire officials, the basement proved to be the most challenging part of the operation and took several hours to clear. The presence of combustible material and restricted access hampered firefighting efforts and prolonged the operation.

Factory owner Ambhiva Gupta said preliminary assessment suggested that the fire originated on the ground floor before spreading to the upper storeys. However, the exact cause of the incident is yet to be ascertained.

“The cause of the fire is not clear at this stage. We will examine the CCTV footage, if it can be retrieved, to determine how the blaze started,” Gupta said.

He added that the factory housed various machines along with substantial stocks of yarn and fabric, all of which were destroyed in the fire.

“The fire was still active in some sections and we had not entered the premises for a detailed inspection. It is too early to estimate the losses, but the damage appears to be extensive,” he said.

Officials said the factory was insured. “A detailed assessment of the damage and an inquiry into the cause of the fire will be conducted after the site is declared safe for inspection,” fire officials added.