Ludhiana: Injured man protests at hospital alleging foul play in medical report

: With one fractured leg supported by his walker, Narinder Kumar, his wife, six-month-old son and 70-year-old father on Sunday sat on a protest in front of the emergency ward at the civil hospital here over discrepancy in the date in “his discharge slip” which could weaken his court against his assailants in court. Narinder Kumar outside the emergency ward at the civil hospital in Ludhiana on Sunday. (Manish/HT)

Kumar was allegedly assaulted by his former employers on February 4 with sharp-edged weapons and baseball bats that led to broken legs, dislocated disc and cuts on his face. The attackers were booked under section 307 (attempt to murder) in the case.

According to the hospital’s admission record, that he was carrying, he was discharged on February 21. He alleged that the assailants had submitted a different document in the court, which he was also carrying with him, saying that he was discharged just two days later on February 6.

This, he claimed would weaken his case in the court and once out of jail, the accused might harm him again.

On March 1, Kumar’s house was attacked by two men carrying a country-made pistol.

“Around 10 in the evening, they knocked at our gate and asked to meet Narinder. I asked them to come in the day the next day. They started yelling at us and tried to hit me. While hitting me over the small gate, one of them dropped his pistol,” said Kumar’s father Joginder.

His wife also alleged that while Kumar was hospitalised, two “suspicious” men had reached their ward looking for him.

Assistant commissioner of police, Ludhiana North, Jayant Puri confirmed this. However, he said that while it was not established as yet that who had come to their house were the same people who had attacked him earlier, but given the context it did raise suspicions.

He said, “The charges are under section 307 of the IPC so far and after we gather all the medical documents, we’ll file a chargesheet as well. The accused has a bail hearing tomorrow.”

Meanwhile, Dr Rohit at the hospital said claimed that the discrepancy in the two documents looked like a clerical error.

However, he said, that more details would only be available after the clerical staff returned on Monday.