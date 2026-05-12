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Ludhiana: Ink hurled at BJP leaders after protest, police launch probe

Party alleges security lapse outside police commissionerate, cops launch probe after attack on Gurdev Sharma Debi, councillor Neetu

Published on: May 12, 2026 06:30 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
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Political tensions in the city intensified on Monday after two unidentified men allegedly hurled ink at senior BJP leaders moments after the party concluded a protest against the Punjab Police and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government outside the Mini Secretariat.

The protest outside office of the commissioner of police in Ludhiana on Monday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

The incident occurred near the police commissionerate complex shortly after BJP workers had dispersed following the demonstration. The assailants allegedly targeted BJP leader Gurdev Sharma Debi and councillor Gurdeep Singh Neetu before fleeing the spot. No injuries were reported. The episode triggered sharp reactions from BJP leaders and workers, who questioned how such a breach could occur despite substantial police deployment in the area. Police officials said an investigation had been initiated and efforts were underway to identify and trace the accused.

Locks, chains carried in symbolic protest

The protest was organised a day after a heated confrontation between BJP and AAP workers outside the BJP district headquarters in Ludhiana. On Monday, BJP leaders escalated their agitation by staging a large demonstration near the Mini Secretariat and marching towards the office of the police commissioner.

War of words over Sunday clash

Addressing party workers, BJP leaders alleged that AAP workers had surrounded the BJP office on Sunday and manhandled party supporters in the presence of police officials. They further accused the police of failing to act against those involved and instead escorting AAP workers during the protest.

Dhiman warned that the BJP would intensify its agitation if the police continued to function in a partisan manner.

The political confrontation stems from Sunday’s protest by AAP leaders and workers against the BJP-led Central government following the Enforcement Directorate’s arrest of Punjab cabinet minister Sanjeev Arora. That protest had witnessed heated exchanges and clashes between supporters of both parties. While BJP leaders accused AAP workers of creating disorder and alleged police inaction, AAP leaders maintained that their protest was peaceful and claimed BJP workers had deliberately provoked the confrontation.

 
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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: Ink hurled at BJP leaders after protest, police launch probe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: Ink hurled at BJP leaders after protest, police launch probe
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