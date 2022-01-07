Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana | Inmate procures drugs while in court for hearing
chandigarh news

Ludhiana | Inmate procures drugs while in court for hearing

Ludhiana central jail assistant superintendent Binny Tank said the accused got the contraband from someone at the court complex.
The accused has been booked under sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and Prisons Act, the Ludhiana police said. (Representative Image/HT File)
The accused has been booked under sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and Prisons Act, the Ludhiana police said. (Representative Image/HT File)
Published on Jan 07, 2022 05:48 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Despite tight security at the district court complex, an undertrial managed to procure 10g charas (cannabis) during his hearing on Thursday.

The accused, Deepak Balu of Khanna, is lodged at the Ludhiana Central Jail. The contraband was found when he was frisked after returning from court.

Ludhiana central jail assistant superintendent Binny Tank said the accused got the contraband from someone at the court complex.

The accused has been booked under sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and Prisons Act.

Assistant sub-inspector Suresh Kumar, who is investigating the case, said a production warrant will be sought to interrogate the accused. Security had been tightened at the Court Complex after a bomb blast on its premises, and all visitors are scanned before being allowed to enter.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 07, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out