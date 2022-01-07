Ludhiana | Inmate procures drugs while in court for hearing

Despite tight security at the district court complex, an undertrial managed to procure 10g charas (cannabis) during his hearing on Thursday.

The accused, Deepak Balu of Khanna, is lodged at the Ludhiana Central Jail. The contraband was found when he was frisked after returning from court.

Ludhiana central jail assistant superintendent Binny Tank said the accused got the contraband from someone at the court complex.

The accused has been booked under sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and Prisons Act.

Assistant sub-inspector Suresh Kumar, who is investigating the case, said a production warrant will be sought to interrogate the accused. Security had been tightened at the Court Complex after a bomb blast on its premises, and all visitors are scanned before being allowed to enter.