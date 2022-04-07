Ludhiana | Inter-state gang of thieves busted, 2 motorcycles recovered

The Central Intelligence Agency (CIA – 2) police team on Wednesday busted an inter-state gang of thieves at a naka near Malhotra Chowk in Moti Nagar and recovered two mobile phones and two stolen motorcycles.

The accused, Jatinder Kumar,39, of Daba Colony near Harkirshan School in Shimlapuri; Kuldip Verma of Ahmedgarh Mandi; and Rahul Sharma of Sector- 32, Chandigarh Road, were arrested following a tip- off.

While Raju was operating a pickup truck, Kuldeep was a auto rickshaw driver and Rahul Sharma was unemployed. The trio is facing 21 cases of thefts and burglaries.

During the questioning, the trio cracked soon and confessed to have committed theft in a house at Guru Tegh Bahadu Nagar.

Deputy commissioner of police- investigation, Varinderpal Singh Brar, said, “The accused are habitual offenders and have been in and out of jail. While Raju is facing ten cases of theft, Kuldeep is facing nine cases of theft, whereas Rahul was booked in two cases.”

Varinderpal added the duo, Kuldip and Raju, is facing cases of theft in Noormahal, Doraha, Khanna, SBS Nagar and other districts. Both were released on bail last year and soon after they began committing thefts.