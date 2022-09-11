Ludhiana | Intoxicant pills, 1.5kg opium recovered, four arrested
The anti-narcotic Cell 2 arrested three persons with 1.5kg opium from their possession. Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, investigation) Rupinder Kaur Sra said that the accused have been identified as Varinder Paswan, Arvinder Kumar and Yogesh Kumar of Dholewal, Ludhiana
In the first case, the CIA Staff 2 of Ludhiana police commissionerate arrested Tosif Alam of Tibba Road, a native of Kishanganj, Bihar, with 37,600 pills intoxicating pills.
Deputy commissioner of police (DCP, investigation) Varinder Singh Brar said the accused was nabbed near Geeta Nagar when he was crossing the area on a motorcycle.
The DCP said that during questioning Tosif revealed that he used to procure the pills from a person named Kuldeep Singh of Gopal Nagar, Tibba Road, and his nephew Prince.
Police have also named Kuldeep and Prince in the FIR.
It was further found that Kuldeep is already under arrest after he was caught with 1,320 pills on September 4. Police will bring him on a production warrant for questioning, while a hunt is on for the arrest of Prince.
Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, investigation) Rupinder Kaur Sra said that the accused have been identified as Varinder Paswan, Arvinder Kumar and Yogesh Kumar of Dholewal. All the three are natives of Bihar and have been living in Dholewal area for past few years.
The ADCP said the accused were unemployed and got into drug peddling for easy money.
GRP recovers 6kg marijuana
The CIA branch of local Government Railway Police (GRP) on Friday recovered 6 kg marijuana (ganja) from a bag lying abandoned on platform number 2/3 of Ludhiana railway station. The security team— led by sub-inspector Palwinder Singh, CIA, in-charge, GRP— checked the bag following a tip off. “Our teams searched for the accused, but only the bag could be traced,” Singh said. A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered with GRP, Ludhiana.
Tawde is BJP in-charge in Bihar
Mumbai Bharatiya Janata Party's national general secretary Vinod Tawde's appointment as in-charge of party affairs in Bihar is seen as an elevation of the leader who was once sidelined in state politics. His Maharashtra colleague and party's OBC face Pankaja Munde however failed to get any key responsibility in the internal reshuffle the party initiated this week. Tawde and Munde, who is national secretary were sidelined towards the end of the BJP-led government's tenure during 2014-19.
Monsoon session: Assembly likely to hold five sittings
The Monsoon session of the state legislature from September 19 is likely to hold five sittings during which the government proposes to table replacing bills for three ordinances that were promulgated after the budget session. The three ordinance replacing bills that are likely to be tabled are Uttar Pradesh Maharishi Soochna Praudyogik Vishwavidyalya (amendment) Ordinance-2022, General Provident Fund (Uttar Pradesh) Rules 1985-Rule 12 (Sansodhan aur Vidhimanyakaran) Ordinance-2022 and the Intermediate Education (amendment) Ordinance-2022.
State fined ₹12,000 crore for mismanagement of sewage, solid waste
Mumbai: The state's inability to treat more than 55% of the sewage it generates daily attracted the ire of the National Green Tribunal, which has levied a whopping Rs 12,000 crore environmental compensation on the Maharashtra government to be paid before November. Maharashtra generates 9,758 megalitres of sewage a day (MLD; one mega litre is one million litres). Of that, 5,420 MLD – or 55% of the total liquid waste generated – goes untreated.
Murder of 7-year-old: Engg student sends ransom message to misguide probe
To divert the attention of police and its investigation, the engineering student used someone else's phone to send a ransom message, demanding Rs 20 crore from the victim's parent. However, the probe officials tracked his activities and nabbed him. A resident of Masulkar colony in Pimpri, the housing society where Aditya lived, Manthan Bhosale (20) sent a message through messenger application using the phone of a labourer.
Upset over ‘humiliation’, engg student murders seven-year-old in Pimpri, 2 held
The Pimpri Chinchwad Police has arrested a 20-year-old student of an engineering college for allegedly kidnapping and murdering a seven-year-old boy who lived in his housing society in Pimpri. Aditya Ogale's body was recovered from the terrace of a building in MIDC Bhosari late Friday night. His parents started searching for him when he did not return after a few hours. During interrogation, the youth reportedly confessed to the boy's murder, the police said.
