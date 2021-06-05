Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ludhiana: Jailed rapist booked for issuing death threats to complainant
chandigarh news

Ludhiana: Jailed rapist booked for issuing death threats to complainant

The accused was using a mobile phone in jail to issue threats to the complainant, a school teacher who he had allegedly raped for three years after threatening her with dire consequences, say police
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON JUN 05, 2021 12:54 AM IST


Two months after a school teacher alleged that her rapist was issuing death threats to her family from behind the bars, police have booked the accused and his two accomplices.

The accused, Mandeep Singh, alias Honey, of Gopal Nagar, was using a mobile phone in jail to issue threats to the woman, investigators said. One of his two accomplices has been identified as Deepu of Shimlapuri.

According to police, Mandeep was booked on May 23, 2020 for raping the school teacher for three years after threatening her with dire consequences. The accused had also forcibly taken her debit card and stolen 6 lakh from her bank account.

After being arrested, Mandeep threatened the woman to withdraw the rape complaint, else he would kill her family after being released from jail, her husband stated in his complaint to the police commissioner on April 2.

Mandeep also claimed that he had her lewd videos and pictures that he would release on the internet. The woman got more threat calls from different people, claiming to be gangsters, the complainant had said.

Taking note of the complaint, the police commissioner had marked an inquiry to the assistant commissioner of police (ACP, Central). Following investigation, police traced the phone used by Mandeep near the Ludhiana Central Jail.

“A case under Sections 195-A (threatening any person to give false evidence) of the Indian Penal Code has been lodged against Mandeep. We will bring him out on a production warrant for questioning,” said sub-inspector Bakhshish Singh, who is investigating the case.

