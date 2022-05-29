Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ludhiana: Jewellery shop employee booked for theft

Division Number 8 SHO Kamaljeet Singh said Akash was working at the jewellery store for the past one year
Division number 8 police have booked an employee of a jewellery shop for allegedly stealing items worth lakhs on Friday. (Image for representational purpose)
Published on May 29, 2022 04:11 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Division number 8 police have booked an employee of a jewellery shop for allegedly stealing items worth lakhs on Friday.

The accused has been identified as Akash of Chaura Bazaar. The FIR has been registered following the statement of Lalit Chopra of Rishi Nagar.

The complainant said that on Friday, they were present in the store and were attending to customers. At 9pm, they checked all jewellery pieces before keeping them in the strong room, he said, adding that while counting the pieces, they found some gold jewellery missing. Thereafter, they scanned the CCTV footage and found Akash stealing the jewellery -- three gold chains and as many necklaces.

Division Number 8 SHO Kamaljeet Singh said Akash was working at the jewellery store for the past one year. “About three months ago, he took leave and went to his home town. He joined duty a few days back and on Friday, executed the theft. We will arrest the accused soon. A case under Section 380 (theft) of IPC has been registered,” he added.

