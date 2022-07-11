Ludhiana| Jewellery worth 21 lakh burgled from house in Ranjit Singh Nagar

A gang of burglars targeted the house of a transporter in Ranjit Singh Nagar and decamped with gold jewellery worth ₹21 lakh in the wee hours of Sunday. The transporter and his family members were asleep in another room at the time.

Closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras installed in nearby houses showed five suspects walking out of the house.

Kanwalpreet Singh, the complainant, said he had returned home around 12.30am and gone straight to sleep. He found out about the burglary the next morning when he woke up.

Kanwalpreet said that the locks of the almirahs had been broken and 400 gm gold jewellery was stolen from the lockers. He said the burglars did not touch anything else in the house. According to the complainant, he incurred a loss of ₹21 lakh in the burglary.

Division Number 6 station house officer (SHO), sub-inspector Madhu Bala said they scanned CCTVs installed in the street which showed that five burglars barged into the house around 3am after scaling the main gate. They remained in the house for 15 minutes.

The SHO added that a case under Sections 457 (lurking house-trespass or house-breaking by night) and 380 (theft in dwelling house) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against unidentified persons.

Police suspect the involvement of some person close to the family as the burglars seemed to know exactly where they could find the valuables.

₹10 lakh stolen from BJP leader’s house

Burglars struck at the house of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Harkesh Mittal on Mall Road and decamped with ₹10 lakh on July 6. The house is located near the deputy commissioner’s residence and is considered a high-security area.

Mittal said his son Vishu Mittal runs a shop in Kesar Ganj Mandi. On July 7, his son returned home around 8.30pm and found the almirahs open. On checking, he found that ₹10 lakh was missing and it seemed like the burglars used a duplicate key to open the locks of the almirahs.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Sarwan Chand of Division Number 8 police station said a theft case was registered against unidentified persons on Saturday.

Family returns from Australia trip, finds house burgled

Burglars targeted a house in Tagore Nagar, one of the posh localities of the city, and decamped with gold and diamond jewelry when the family was on a trip to Australia. They came to know about the burglary on July 8 and informed the police.

Complainant Anand Gupta said he, along with his wife Shivani Gupta and children, had gone to Australia on June 7. They returned on June 26 but they came to know about the burglary on July 8 when they opened the almirah.

Division Number 8 police have booked unidentified persons for theft.

ASI Satnam Singh, the investigating officer, said police are probing to know the date when the crime took place.