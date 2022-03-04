Ludhiana | JITO Premier League: Four teams seal berth in semi-final

Four teams, including Sweet Touch Strikers, Vira Ke Veer, Star Touch Ultra Strikers and CM Valley, on Thursday paved their way to the semi-finals of the Jito Premier League, which is being organised at the Guru Ram Dass (GRD) Academy.

In the first quarter, Sweet Touch Strikers registered one-run victory against Vijay Vallabh Swaggers. Batting first, Sweet Touch scored 106 runs in ten overs for the loss of seven wickets. Swaggers fell a run short in their ten over-innings. Pulkit of Sweet Touch was declared man of the match as he played a quick-fire innings of 48 runs in mere 13 balls.

In another close match, Techno Finishers lost to Star Touch Strikers by five wickets. Batting first, Finishers put together 100 runs for the loss of four overs. Chasing the target, Strikers hit 104 runs with an over left. Atam Jain of Strikers was declared man of the match for a furious 63 runs innings in 23 balls hitting nine sixes and a boundary.

Vira Ke Veer won the third quarter finals against Chandan Challengers by six wickets. Challengers gave a target of 107 runs which Vira Ke Veer chased down in 9.5 overs losing four wickets. Anu Rai Jain of the winning team was awarded man of the match for taking three wickets and hitting 31 runs.

CM Valley Smashers outplayed RS Royal Challengers by a massive eight wickets margin. Challengers gave a tiny target of 74 runs to the Smashers. Dominating the bowlers, batsmen of the Smashers hit 79 runs for the loss of mere two wickets in nine overs. Not out at 26 runs, Karan Jain was declared the man of the match, who also took two wickets for his team.

The semi-finals will be played on March 5 and the final match has been scheduled on March 6.

A women’s exhibition match will also be played on March 5 at the same venue.