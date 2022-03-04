Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana | JITO Premier League: Four teams seal berth in semi-final
chandigarh news

Ludhiana | JITO Premier League: Four teams seal berth in semi-final

Four teams, including Sweet Touch Strikers, Vira Ke Veer, Star Touch Ultra Strikers and CM Valley, on Thursday paved their way to the semi-finals of the Jito Premier League, which is being organised at the Guru Ram Dass (GRD) Academy in Ludhiana
Vira Ke Veer team celebrating after winning in JITO Premier League being held at GRD Academy in Ludhiana. (HT PHOTO)
Updated on Mar 04, 2022 01:42 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Four teams, including Sweet Touch Strikers, Vira Ke Veer, Star Touch Ultra Strikers and CM Valley, on Thursday paved their way to the semi-finals of the Jito Premier League, which is being organised at the Guru Ram Dass (GRD) Academy.

In the first quarter, Sweet Touch Strikers registered one-run victory against Vijay Vallabh Swaggers. Batting first, Sweet Touch scored 106 runs in ten overs for the loss of seven wickets. Swaggers fell a run short in their ten over-innings. Pulkit of Sweet Touch was declared man of the match as he played a quick-fire innings of 48 runs in mere 13 balls.

In another close match, Techno Finishers lost to Star Touch Strikers by five wickets. Batting first, Finishers put together 100 runs for the loss of four overs. Chasing the target, Strikers hit 104 runs with an over left. Atam Jain of Strikers was declared man of the match for a furious 63 runs innings in 23 balls hitting nine sixes and a boundary.

RELATED STORIES

Vira Ke Veer won the third quarter finals against Chandan Challengers by six wickets. Challengers gave a target of 107 runs which Vira Ke Veer chased down in 9.5 overs losing four wickets. Anu Rai Jain of the winning team was awarded man of the match for taking three wickets and hitting 31 runs.

CM Valley Smashers outplayed RS Royal Challengers by a massive eight wickets margin. Challengers gave a tiny target of 74 runs to the Smashers. Dominating the bowlers, batsmen of the Smashers hit 79 runs for the loss of mere two wickets in nine overs. Not out at 26 runs, Karan Jain was declared the man of the match, who also took two wickets for his team.

The semi-finals will be played on March 5 and the final match has been scheduled on March 6.

A women’s exhibition match will also be played on March 5 at the same venue.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP