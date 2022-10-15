Ludhiana: Jobless man posing as cop held for duping 5 youths of 3.8 lakh

A Machhiwara man was arrested on Friday for posing as a deputy superintendent of police (DSP) and duping five youths of ₹3.8 lakh on the pretext of getting them jobs with the police department.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The accused has been identified as Deep Preet Singh alias Cheenu, who is unemployed. A fake police identity card and uniform have been recovered from his possession.

Superintendent of police (SP, investigation) Pragya Jain said that Cheenu was arrested on basis of a tip-off while trying to escape the city to avoid police.

Jain said the accused had been booked based on the complaint of Lakhwinder Singh of Dhanur village, a Class 12 passout, who works at a filling station. Lakhwinder told police that his friend, Raj Singh, had introduced him to the accused in January 2022, who claimed that he is a DSP with CIA staff in Khanna.

The accused claimed that he can secure jobs in the police department for him and his four friends - Raj Singh, Amanpreet Singh of Dhamaur village, Gurjant Singh of Sesowal village and Gurbhej Singh of Isapur village.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He demanded ₹3 lakh from each of them and took ₹20,000 and ₹56,000 from them in two separate instalments. In June this year, he handed over appointment letters, which the victims found were fake. When they demanded that he return their money, Cheenu threatened them.

The SP said the accused has been booked for cheating under Sections 419, 420, 467, 468, 471, 171 and 120-B of Indian Penal Code.