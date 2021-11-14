Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana juvenile home inmate sodomised, 10 teens booked
chandigarh news

Ludhiana juvenile home inmate sodomised, 10 teens booked

In his complaint, Aggarwal said that on November 8, the 17-year-old inmate had filed a written complaint saying the accused boys had been sexually exploiting him since November 3. (Representative Image/HT File)
Updated on Nov 14, 2021 03:07 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

A 17-year-old juvenile home inmate was allegedly thrashed and sodomised for six days. Ten of his fellow inmates were booked for the same on Saturday.

In his complaint, Aggarwal said that on November 8, the 17-year-old inmate had filed a written complaint saying the accused boys had been sexually exploiting him since November 3.

He also alleged that whenever he resisted, the accused would thrash him. Shimlapuri assistant sub-inspector Ranjeet Singh said the police have registered a case against ten juvenile home inmates under Sections 377 (sodomy), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

TRENDING TOPICS
Sunday, November 14, 2021
