Ludhiana: Khanna clothing shop ravaged in blaze, safety gaps flagged

A fire broke out at a clothing showroom in the crowded main market of Khanna on Thursday morning, gutting two floors of the establishment and destroying a large quantity of clothes and other goods. The initial loss has been estimated to be worth lakhs of rupees.

A firefighting operation underway in Dhobiyan Wali Gali, Khanna, on Thursday. (HT Photo)

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The fire broke out at Dev Collection in Dhobiyan Wali Gali. After receiving information, fire brigade teams rushed to the spot and launched firefighting operations. Firefighters managed to bring the blaze under control after considerable effort and prevented it from spreading to adjoining shops.

However, the narrow lane created a major hurdle for fire tenders trying to reach the showroom. Fire officer Dilshad Khan said the showroom lacked adequate fire-safety arrangements. During an inspection, officials did not find a fire NOC at the premises. No fire extinguisher was found inside the showroom either.

The incident has raised concerns among traders and residents about fire safety in Khanna’s congested markets. Local residents said a major fire at a commercial establishment in the narrow lanes could make it difficult for fire tenders to reach the affected premises, potentially putting adjoining shops and people at risk.

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{{^usCountry}} They have demanded a comprehensive inspection of fire-safety arrangements at commercial establishments in the market and action against establishments found operating without the mandatory safety measures. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} They have demanded a comprehensive inspection of fire-safety arrangements at commercial establishments in the market and action against establishments found operating without the mandatory safety measures. {{/usCountry}}

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