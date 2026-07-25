Ludhiana: Khanna police detain six foreign women in raids on spa centres

In a crackdown on alleged illegal activities operating under the guise of wellness centres, Khanna police claimed to have busted an alleged flesh trade racket being run from spa centres in the City Centre area. During coordinated raids, police detained six foreign women and a manager, while two alleged operators fled before the teams reached the premises.

According to the police initial investigation suggests the accused had been shifting their operations from one location to another to evade detection. (HT File)

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According to police officials, they had been receiving complaints for some time about suspected illegal activities at certain spa centres in the area.

Acting on specific intelligence, teams from City-2 police station conducted simultaneous raids at three spa centres.

During the operation, police detained six foreign women and a manager from the premises. Preliminary investigation has identified two key suspects behind the alleged racket, police said.

One of them, Kaptan Singh, a resident of Ambala in Haryana, and another identified as Manoj, allegedly fled shortly before the raids.

An FIR has been registered against both, and raids are underway to arrest them.

Police said initial investigation suggests the accused had been shifting their operations from one location to another to evade detection.

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{{^usCountry}} They had allegedly started operating the spa centres in the City Centre area only recently. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} They had allegedly started operating the spa centres in the City Centre area only recently. {{/usCountry}}

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Inspector Tarvinder Kumar Bedi, SHO of City-2 police station, said the detained women were being questioned as part of the investigation.

He added that special police teams have been constituted to trace and arrest the absconding accused.