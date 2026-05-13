Ludhiana: Khanna police lead state in swift response to distress calls

For residents in distress, the quickest knock of help is now coming from Khanna, which has emerged as Punjab Police’s fastest emergency responder, securing the top spot in the state’s latest response-time rankings and surpassing larger commissionerates such as Ludhiana, Jalandhar and Amritsar.

A total of 18 four-wheeler ERV units are currently deployed in the district. (HT Photo)

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According to the latest state-level event response time summary report issued under the Emergency Response Vehicle (ERV) project, Khanna police recorded the lowest average response time in Punjab at 7 minutes and 31 seconds. In comparison, the police commissionerate Jalandhar clocked 8 minutes and 11 seconds, police commissionerate Amritsar 10 minutes and 31 seconds, while police commissionerate Ludhiana registered 10 minutes and 36 seconds, placing it 15th in the statewide rankings.

The report stated that police teams in Khanna district have been reaching emergency locations promptly and taking immediate action on distress calls received through the dial-112 emergency system.

The modern ERV project was launched by chief minister Bhagwant Mann on March 31, 2026, with the induction of 508 new emergency response vehicles aimed at strengthening and modernising policing across the state. The vehicles were integrated with the dial-112 network to ensure quicker police assistance during emergencies.

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{{^usCountry}} As per the report dated May 10, Punjab recorded 1,783 emergency events, of which police responded to 1,726 incidents. While the overall state average response time stood at 11 minutes and 22 seconds, Khanna police responded nearly four minutes faster than the state average. Among other districts, Patiala recorded a response time of 13 minutes and 44 seconds, while Bathinda and Rupnagar reported response times of 14 minutes and 29 seconds and 15 minutes and 44 seconds, respectively. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As per the report dated May 10, Punjab recorded 1,783 emergency events, of which police responded to 1,726 incidents. While the overall state average response time stood at 11 minutes and 22 seconds, Khanna police responded nearly four minutes faster than the state average. Among other districts, Patiala recorded a response time of 13 minutes and 44 seconds, while Bathinda and Rupnagar reported response times of 14 minutes and 29 seconds and 15 minutes and 44 seconds, respectively. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Officials said Khanna district received 43 emergency events during the assessment period and police responded to all incidents, maintaining a 100 per cent response rate. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials said Khanna district received 43 emergency events during the assessment period and police responded to all incidents, maintaining a 100 per cent response rate. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} A total of 18 four-wheeler ERV units are currently deployed in the district. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A total of 18 four-wheeler ERV units are currently deployed in the district. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The ERV fleet has been equipped with Mobile Data Terminals (MDTs) and smartphone-based communication systems that allow real-time transmission of information from the control room directly to police vehicles, significantly reducing response delays. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The ERV fleet has been equipped with Mobile Data Terminals (MDTs) and smartphone-based communication systems that allow real-time transmission of information from the control room directly to police vehicles, significantly reducing response delays. {{/usCountry}}

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Punjab currently operates 1,152 ERV vehicles, including 199 two-wheelers and 953 four-wheelers, across different districts.

Police personnel have also undergone specialised training to handle emergency situations using modern technology.

Senior police officials said the quick response mechanism has strengthened public confidence, particularly in cases related to road accidents, thefts, disputes and women’s safety.

Khanna senior superintendent of police Darpan Ahluwalia said efforts were continuing to further reduce response time. She said control room operations, patrolling systems and field deployment were being closely monitored to ensure prompt police assistance to the public.

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