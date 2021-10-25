Ludhiana: Kidnapping accused gets passport; role of police under scanner

Facing trial in a case of kidnapping, assault and hurting religious sentiments, a woman managed to get her passport without informing the court and concealing the information of the case lodged against him. After the victim pursued the matter, the Dehlon police lodged an FIR against her.

With the development, the Dehlon police also came under the scanner for giving a clean chit to the woman in the passport verification. The district attorney (legal) has recommended departmental action against ASI Major Singh for issuing a report in favour of the woman.

The accused has been identified as Jasvir Kaur of Sarinh village. The FIR had been lodged following a statement of Malkit Singh of the same village, who is an NRI. He had filed a complaint to the director-general of police (DGP) on October 24, 2020, following which an inquiry was marked. After one year of investigation, the police lodged an FIR under Sections 177 (Furnishing false information), 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the IPC and Section 12 of the Passport Act against the woman.

Malkit Singh alleged that the woman along with her aides had assaulted him in 2016. He lodged an FIR under Sections 341, 323, 342, 506, 148 and 149 of the IPC against six persons on June 22, 2016. After investigation, the police had added Sections 295A (Deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs.) and 365 (Kidnapping or abduction with intent secretly and wrongfully to confine person) of the IPC in the FIR. The case is under trial in court.

Malkit Singh added that he had come to know that the woman had managed to get a passport issued on May 31, 2018, without the permission of the court. Moreover, she had concealed the fact about the FIR lodged against her. The police officials had issued a report in her favour without mentioning the details of the FIR.

ASI Narinder Pal Singh, who is investigating the case, said a hunt was on to nab the accused.