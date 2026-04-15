...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Ludhiana: Kin of suicide victims chain themselves outside police chief’s office, seek action

The victim’s family chained themselves at the protest site, raising slogans and urging the police to act swiftly

Published on: Apr 15, 2026 05:52 am IST
By HT Correspondent
Advertisement

Family members of a 28-year-old hosiery worker staged a protest outside the office of commissioner of police Swapan Sharma on Tuesday, demanding the arrest of the accused in connection with the case.

According to the family, the marriage was arranged and it was the woman’s second marriage. (HT File)

The victim’s family chained themselves at the protest site, raising slogans and urging the police to act swiftly.

“If the police cannot arrest the accused, they should

arrest us instead,” they said, expressing anguish over the delay.

The deceased, a resident of Bal Singh Nagar, had allegedly died by suicide on March 26, 2026. A note recovered after his death reportedly held his wife and mother-in-law responsible. Based on a complaint, the Jodhewal police registered a case against the two on March 28, but no arrests have been made so far.

According to the family, the marriage was arranged and it was the woman’s second marriage. They alleged that she frequently quarrelled with her husband, allegedly under her mother’s influence.

Police officials reached the spot and pacified the protesters, assuring them that efforts are underway to trace and arrest the accused.

Police officials said raids are being conducted and further action will follow

 
protest arrest suicide
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: Kin of suicide victims chain themselves outside police chief’s office, seek action
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: Kin of suicide victims chain themselves outside police chief’s office, seek action
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.