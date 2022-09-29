Ludhiana | Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal launches paddy straw management campaign at PAU

Ludhiana Minister for rural development and panchayats, NRI affairs and agriculture and farmers’ welfare, Punjab, Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal on Wednesday launched a campaign on paddy straw management at Punjab Agricultural University (PAU).

Pays tribute to martyr Bhagat Singh

Paying tribute to Shaheed Bhagat Singh on his birth anniversary, Dhaliwal said the youth must work towards bringing back the lost glory of Punjab.

Pointing out that rice is not a staple food item of Punjab, he lamented that the state practised paddy farming to make the country food-secure, and while doing that, it overused its natural resources such as underground water.

‘Find alternative to water-guzzling paddy varieties’

He encouraged students to strive for research that can effectuate crop diversification and offer an alternative to water-guzzling paddy varieties. Dhaliwal expected to see some improvement with the state government’s recent initiative to supply 1.22 lakh super seeder machines to various villages.

In his remarks, PAU vice-chancellor SS Gosal underscored the problems caused by stubble burning. In addition to environmental and health risks, he said, burning paddy stubble damages micro-organisms which are invisible to the naked eye but present in the upper layer of the soil. Owing to the loss of ‘friendly’ organisms, the crops become more prone to disease, he said, advocating that the concept of conservation agriculture up-cycles paddy straw and does not leave any waste.

Encouraging two-way interaction, Gosal asked students to serve as an ambassador of the university to provide solutions to farmers and elicit feedback for future research in the university. ]He said the efforts of students in this noble cause would certainly bear fruits.

Two presentations on how paddy straw is a treasure of nutrients, and use of happy seeder and super seeder for in-situ as well as ex-situ straw management were delivered to apprise students of the benefits of paddy straw and its management, respectively,

Earlier, GS Buttar, director students’ welfare, outlined the entire programme and explained how students would be pursuing door-to-door campaign on paddy straw management.

While also speaking about representation of state in Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB), Dhaliwal said, Our stand is clear; Bhakra and Beas is ours (Punjab’s) and our member should be representing the board.” Dhaliwal was at PAU, along with the members of Legislative Assembly of Punjab S Karambir Singh Ghuman, Daljit Singh Grewal, Hardeep Singh Mundian and Jasvir Singh Gill.

