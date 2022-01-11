Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana: Labourer booked for minor girl’s rape
Ludhiana: Labourer booked for minor girl’s rape

The PAU police on Monday booked a 24-year-old labourer for allegedly raping a minor girl for the past one year and impregnating her
The labourer, who lives close to the minor girl’s house in Ludhiana, had allegedly been raping her for the last one year and had threatened her against revealing the same to anyone. The rape accused is married (HT File)
Published on Jan 11, 2022 12:54 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

The PAU police on Monday booked a 24-year-old labourer for allegedly raping a minor girl for the past one year and impregnating her.

The accused has been identified as Nitin Kumar. He is married, while the victim is 16 years old.

Sub inspector Rajinderpal Singh, PAU station house officer, said that according to the victim, the accused lives near her house.

He had been sexually exploiting her for almost a year and threatening her against telling anyone. The SHO added that the victim is eight months pregnant. She lodged a complaint with police on Monday.

Taking swift action, police registered an FIR and launched a manhunt against the accused.

