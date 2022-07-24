Ludhiana: Labourer booked for raping 13-yr-old daughter

A man from Boparai Khurd village in Raikot was on Saturday booked for raping his 13-year-old daughter.

The FIR was lodged based on the statement of the victim’s mother. The complainant said she has two children with the accused, who is a labourer, including a son and a daughter.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

She said her husband, who is a habitual drinker, thrashed her and their children on Thursday night. After that, he pushed her and their son out of the house. The woman said she then went to her in-laws’ house in the same village

She came back home after some time, assuming that her husband would be asleep, but was shocked to find him raping her daughter. Meanwhile, her in-laws also turned up there and on seeing them, the accused fled.

The victim, a Class-8 student, said her father had been raping her for the past few months and had threatened to kill her by setting her on fire if she told anyone.

Sub-inspector Jaspreet Kaur, investigating officer, said a case has been registered under Sections 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of Indian Penal Code and Section 6 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. A hunt is on for his arrest.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Friday, a man from Gurbachan Colony, Lohara, had been arrested for raping his 17-year-old stepdaughter.

Man booked for raping co-worker

A resident of Abdullapur Basti has been booked for raping his colleague. The Focal Point police have lodged an FIR against the accused identified as Jaspreet Singh alias Jass .

The 22-year-old victim said she worked with Jaspreet at the factory outlet of a readymade garment manufacturing unit. She said he raped her twice and when she asked him to marry her, he refused.

Sub-inspector Jaswinder Kaur, investigating officer, said a rape case has been registered.